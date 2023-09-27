Walk of shame? Survey describes Hollywood Walk of Fame as ‘grubby' and ‘unsafe'

The Hollywood Walk of Fame conjures up images of glitz and glamor, but visitors say online that it’s also “dirty” and “grubby.”

“Unsafe” and “slightly scary” are some of the other words used to describe the Walk of Fame on Google, TikTok and other social media. The conclusions were assembled by a blog called “Stasher” and are now reposted all over the internet.

Stasher’s survey says the Walk of Fame scored just 3.42 out 10 in an assessment of the world’s best and worst tourist attractions. Among the criteria were distance from the nearest international airport and tourist safety.

On a sunny Wednesday afternoon, Jordan Lombardo was walking along the tourist attraction with his family. They were visiting from Australia, and they caught a whiff of something in the air.

“It stinks. It’s quite apparent,” Lombardo said.

Celine Tovleder and Kathi Mueller swung by as part of a two-day stop. They said they’d heard great things about the Walk of Fame before they left Munch.

But disappointment came almost immediately after taking a stroll down the sidewalk, with Tovleder saying they noticed the smell. If they return, they said, it won't be for the Walk of Fame.

Not everyone was as critical as the survey, however.

Shane Goldman lives in nearby West Hollywood and said the Walk of Fame “could be a little cleaner,” but she noted that taking a selfie with a favorite celebrity there is absolutely free. Besides, she noted, there are shopping centers, the Chinese Theatre and other attractions available.

Another Australian visitor, Paul Borg, said he’s visited before and has noticed some improvement.

“I was just commenting how it’s better and cleaner than 25 years ago,” he said.