Art and Culture

Wallis Annenberg gets National Humanities Medal from White House

Actor LeVar Burton, a USC alum, is also among those who will be honored for their contributions to the nation’s culture and art.

By Helen Jeong

AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: Chairman, President & CEO, Annenberg Foundation Wallis Annenberg speaks at the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Groundbreaking Celebration on April 22, 2022 in Agoura Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for The National Wildlife Foundation)

Philanthropist Wallis Annenberg is among 19 people who are set to receive the National Humanities Medal at the White House Monday.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to deliver remarks at the reception.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The National Humanities Medals are awarded to people or organizations “whose work has deepened the nation's understanding of the human experience, broadened citizens' engagement with history or literature, or helped preserve and expand Americans' access to cultural resources,” according to the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Annenberg, who is the chairman and president of the Annenberg Foundation, has donated the family name and fortune to a number of projects and institutions across Southern California, including the University of Southern California where she served on the board of trustees and the Wildlife Crossing project in Agoura Hills. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Animals and Wildlife Aug 5

See the progress made in Annenberg Wildlife Crossing construction in Agoura Hills

Nature Jul 7, 2023

Take a free tour of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing

Also actor LeVar Burton, who graduated from USC, will receive the medal. 

Other recipients include writer/director Aaron Sorkin and the late chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain.

A total of 225 National Humanities Medals have been presented since the honor was created in 1996.

This article tagged under:

Art and CultureWhite House
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us