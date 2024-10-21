Wallis Annenberg gets National Humanities Medal from White House

Philanthropist Wallis Annenberg is among 19 people who are set to receive the National Humanities Medal at the White House Monday.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to deliver remarks at the reception.

The National Humanities Medals are awarded to people or organizations “whose work has deepened the nation's understanding of the human experience, broadened citizens' engagement with history or literature, or helped preserve and expand Americans' access to cultural resources,” according to the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Annenberg, who is the chairman and president of the Annenberg Foundation, has donated the family name and fortune to a number of projects and institutions across Southern California, including the University of Southern California where she served on the board of trustees and the Wildlife Crossing project in Agoura Hills.

Also actor LeVar Burton, who graduated from USC, will receive the medal.

Other recipients include writer/director Aaron Sorkin and the late chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain.

A total of 225 National Humanities Medals have been presented since the honor was created in 1996.