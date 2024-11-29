California Lottery

Walmart employee called to work on her day off wins the lottery after her shift

Rebecca Gonzalez said she got a last-minute call to work on her day off, which happened to be Labor Day.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Working on her day off turned out to be a good day for one Southern California woman who bought a Scratchers ticket after her shift and won $1 million.

Rebecca Gonzalez, an employee at the Walmart in the city of Industry, said she got a last-minute call to work on her day off, which happened to be Labor Day.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Gonzalez said that after her shift, she bought a $10 Single Double Triple game from the machine. 

California Lottery Nov 26

Fairgoer wins $1 million on Scratchers ticket he bought at the Orange County Fair

California Lottery Aug 23

$5 million Scratchers ticket sold in Temecula

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"I’d planned on buying one on my break, but it was so busy I totally forgot. I didn’t remember I was going to buy a Scratchers until I left for the night and passed by the machines,” Gonzalez told the California Lottery. “I couldn’t believe it!”

Gonzalez said the only person she shared the good news with was the manager who had asked her to work late. “He couldn’t believe it.”

Gonzalez said she plans to pay off her debt and close on a new home for her and her husband. She also plans to continue working.

Walmart will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

 

This article tagged under:

California LotteryCity of Industry
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us