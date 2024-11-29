Walmart employee called to work on her day off wins the lottery after her shift

Working on her day off turned out to be a good day for one Southern California woman who bought a Scratchers ticket after her shift and won $1 million.

Rebecca Gonzalez, an employee at the Walmart in the city of Industry, said she got a last-minute call to work on her day off, which happened to be Labor Day.

Gonzalez said that after her shift, she bought a $10 Single Double Triple game from the machine.

"I’d planned on buying one on my break, but it was so busy I totally forgot. I didn’t remember I was going to buy a Scratchers until I left for the night and passed by the machines,” Gonzalez told the California Lottery. “I couldn’t believe it!”

Gonzalez said the only person she shared the good news with was the manager who had asked her to work late. “He couldn’t believe it.”

Gonzalez said she plans to pay off her debt and close on a new home for her and her husband. She also plans to continue working.

Walmart will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.