Intruder Shot in Armed Confrontation With Homeowner in Walnut

One person was killed during what appears to be an attempted burglary at a Walnut home.

A man who apparently entered a Walnut home in a burglary attempt was shot and killed during an exchange gunfire early Saturday morning with the homeowner, authorities said.

A 27-year-old man and his 26-year-old wife said they heard footsteps at about 4 a.m. Saturday while they were inside their home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Walnut is in eastern Los Angeles county.

The couple was investigating the sound when the man was confronted by an intruder armed with a handgun.

“The suspect sustained gunshot wounds to his upper torso and was pronounced deceased at the scene,'' the sheriff's department said.

The homeowners were not injured.

A second person with the man who was killed fled the location.

Authorities said the dead man’s handgun was located at the scene.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

