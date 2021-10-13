Warmer Weather, Santa Ana Winds Bring Red Flag Fire Warning for Much of LA County

Higher temperatures and Santa Ana winds will return this week, prompting a red flag warning of critical fire danger from Friday morning through Saturday evening.

Humidity levels in the single digits to low teens are expected, along with high temperatures between 80 and 90 degrees across coastal and valley areas. Weak Santa Ana winds will return late Thursday through Saturday, heating temperatures back to the 90s inland through Saturday and elevating the threat of rapidly spreading fires.

The red flag warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday for the LA County coast, downtown LA, the LA County mountains, the Angeles National Forest and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior and rapid rate of fire spread.