Warrant Clearing Event To Be Held Wednesday At Norwalk Sheriff’s Station

By City News Serivce

People named in arrest warrants stemming from traffic cases or non-violent misdemeanors will be able to avoid arrest and obtain new court dates during a warrant-clearing event Wednesday at the Norwalk Sheriff's Station.

The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the sheriff's station at 12335 Civic Center Drive.

Sheriff's officials said the idea is to expedite the resolution of cases by giving people with warrants new court dates instead of forcing them to be arrested for relatively minor issues.

The warrant-clearing will not be available for people with warrants for felonies or in cases such as drug possession, theft, forgery, shoplifting, receiving stolen property which does not exceed $950, domestic violence, firearms, resisting arrest, restraining orders or other court orders, sheriff's officials said.

