Warrant suspect arrested on federal charges after standoff in South LA

A man was in custody Thursday after an hours-long standoff in South Los Angeles with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Agents were serving an arrest warrant following a six-month investigation, according to the ATF.

The warrant suspect barricaded himself inside a home near Makee and Gage Avenue just after 4 p.m. A special response team was called in, as well as help from Homeland Security Investigations.

The man eventually came out voluntarily holding two children.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

An arrest was made and no injuries were reported.

The man was indicted on federal firearms violations and criminal immigration laws, according to ATF Special Agent Kenneth Cooper. The man also had prior felony convictions and prior convictions related to immigration status.