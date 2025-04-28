The Washington Commanders will build a new stadium in Washington, D.C., returning the team to its namesake city, sources familiar with the plan tell News4.

The plan to be announced Monday between District and team leadership will see the construction of a state-of-the-art arena on the former RFK stadium site along the banks of the Anacostia River.

Details of the deal are expected to be outlined by Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Commanders' owners at a news conference Monday morning.

Who's paying for the new Commanders stadium, and how much will it cost?

News4 reported on the impending deal earlier this month. Documents obtained by News4 showed that the Commanders would put up as much as $2.5 billion, and the District would provide up to $850 million.

D.C.’s funding would go toward what are referred to as eligible capital costs associated with the stadium and infrastructure for the stadium and surrounding 180-acre campus, including parking structures that will serve the entire development.

The District’s investment would be paid in installments, with the first $500 million paid out between 2026 and 2030 for various portions of the work, as the stadium and infrastructure are completed. The other $350 million would be paid in 2032 through taxes generated from the new development to cover costs of the stadium or stadium infrastructure.

The final contribution by the team could be less than $2.5 billion, sources familiar with the negotiations told News4.

When would a new Commanders stadium be finished?

The deal calls for the stadium and parking to be completed by fall 2030. Commanders owner Josh Harris has been clear he wants a new stadium to be ready for the 2030 season.

Long before the move to Maryland, the team played at the now-demolished Griffith Stadium in Northwest D.C. It then called RFK Stadium home from 1961 to 1996. Harris and several co-owners grew up as Washington football fans during that era, which included three Super Bowl championships from 1982 to 1991.

The Commanders' lease at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, runs through 2027.

The Commanders were looking for a new stadium for years, considering locations in D.C., Virginia and Maryland.

A potential return to D.C. has included efforts by Harris and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to lobby lawmakers to pass legislation transferring the land from the federal government to D.C. It made it through Congress at the eleventh hour, and former President Joe Biden signed it in early January.