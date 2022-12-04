Football

Washington State to Face Fresno State in Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

According to event organizers, Fresno State and Washington State will be battling in the Jimmy Kimmel Dec. 17 at SoFi Stadium.

By City News Service

USA TODAY Sports

Washington State will face Fresno State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Dec. 17 at SoFi Stadium, organizers announced Sunday.

Fresno State earned a spot in the game with a 28-16 victory over Boise State in the Mountain West Football Championship Game Saturday, avenging a 40-20 loss to the Broncos Oct. 8. The Bulldogs (9-4) have won eight consecutive games since that loss.

 After the New Year's Six bowls, the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl has the fifth choice among Pac-12 Conference teams, behind the Alamo Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl and Sun Bowl.

The teams have two common opponents: USC and Oregon State. The Cougars (7-5) lost to the Trojans, 30-14 on Oct. 8 and 24-10 to the Beavers on Oct. 15. Fresno State lost to Oregon State, 35-32, on Sept. 10, and to USC, 45-17 on Sept. 17.

This article tagged under:

FootballWashington State Universityfresno state university
