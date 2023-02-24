Watch: Stretch of 5 Freeway Floods in Sun Valley During Heavy Storm

Flooding on a section of the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley left the roadway resembling a river Friday.

The flooding happened on a stretch of the freeway near Penrose and Sheldon streets. At least one car was left floating on the outer lanes while vehicles using the interior lanes to get by caused water to spill over the medial wall.

This isn’t the LA river, it’s the 5 freeway through Burbank/Sun Valley right now.

Cars floating about. Water spilling over the median wall.

Don’t drive unless you have no choice.#SoCalStorm pic.twitter.com/jG5HPazrBC — Christian Lanz🎙 (@ChristianLanz) February 24, 2023

It was just one instance of drivers being stranded due to flooding Friday. In Burbank, several cars were stranded near Burbank Airport.

A flash flood warning was issued for LA County through 10 p.m. Friday. Southern California had rain totals ranging from 1 to 5 inches by the afternoon, with the heavier rain expected by 11 p.m. Friday.