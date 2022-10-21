Watch: Alhambra Police Rescue Driver From Burning Car

A video captured tense moments when an Alhambra police officer rescued an injured driver from a burning car after it crashed.

The incident occurred at 2 a.m. on Thursday after officers responded to a call about a traffic collision in the 700 block of North Atlantic.

Once the officers arrived, they located the burning vehicle and proceeded to help the driver, whom authorities said appeared intoxicated, out of the car.

The Alhambra fire department was able to extinguish the fire.

According to the Alhambra police department, officers transported the man to a hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Due to the fact that the man showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol, a blood sample was obtained in order to be presented to the LA District Attorney’s Office for review on possible DUI charges, police said.

An officer was also taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation, but has since been released.