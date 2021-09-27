Watch: Atlas V Rocket to Lift Off From California Coast

An Atlas V rocket will carry an Earth observation satellite into orbit Monday after launching from the California coast.

The Vandenberg Space Force Base launch is scheduled for about 11:15 a.m. The rocket will carry a Landsat-9 satellite.

The mission marks the 2,000th launch fro the base about 60 miles northwest of Santa Barbara.

“The 2000th launch gives us the opportunity to celebrate the thousands of people from Team Vandenberg, past and present, who share a proud heritage beginning with the first launch in 1958 through this 2,000th launch. Space—and launch—is hard. Our record of success is a testament to longstanding mission excellence,” said Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander.

The base launched its first mille in December 1958. The next 1,999 launches included missile space program launches.