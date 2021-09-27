Vandenberg Air Force Base

Watch: Atlas V Rocket to Lift Off From California Coast

The Tuesday launch is the 2,000th from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara.

An Atlas V rocket will carry an Earth observation satellite into orbit Monday after launching from the California coast. 

The Vandenberg Space Force Base launch is scheduled for about 11:15 a.m. The rocket will carry a Landsat-9 satellite. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The mission marks the 2,000th launch fro the base about 60 miles northwest of Santa Barbara. 

“The 2000th launch gives us the opportunity to celebrate the thousands of people from Team Vandenberg, past and present, who share a proud heritage beginning with the first launch in 1958 through this 2,000th launch. Space—and launch—is hard.  Our record of success is a testament to longstanding mission excellence,” said Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Hart High School 2 hours ago

After Threat Found on Bathroom Wall, Security Increased at High School in Santa Clarita

Karen Bass 2 hours ago

‘I'm Ready': Rep. Karen Bass Announces a Run for LA Mayor

The base launched its first mille in December 1958. The next 1,999 launches included missile space program launches.

This article tagged under:

Vandenberg Air Force Base
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us