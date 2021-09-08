VAN NUYS

Watch: Delivery Driver Rescues Toddler Running on Busy Van Nuys Street

The boy, wearing diapers and a shirt, ran toward oncoming traffic just as Gerson Tavares arrived on the frightening scene on Burbank Boulevard.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A delivery driver’s dashboard camera captured the dramatic moments when he stopped to save a toddler on a busy San Fernando Valley street. 

The 2-year-old boy, barefoot and wearing a shirt and diaper, was running across lanes Tuesday night on Burbank Boulevard in Van Nuys. At one point, he appears to be heading toward oncoming traffic, including a pickup. 

Gerson Tavares stopped on the street and got out to warn oncoming drivers. He eventually scooped up the child as other drivers realized what was happening. 

“I’m in the right place at the right moment,” Tavares said. 

The boy appeared to be carrying something, possibly a tablet device.

Police later reunited the child with family members. It was not immediately clear how the boy ended up alone in the street. 

