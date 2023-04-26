Watch: Fearless Customer Scuffles With Armed Robbers at Lucy's Drive In

A loyal customer and two employees were not going down without a fight when two robbers stole a cash box from a 24-hour restaurant in Los Angeles' Mid-Wilshire area.

Security camera video captured the chaotic series of events at the Mexican food restaurant at around midnight Tuesday at Lucy's Drive In on La Brea Avenue. A camera outside the business showed a long-time customer, who asked to be identified only as Fernando, entering the restaurant just before two men.

A camera inside the restaurant showed Fernando seated at a table. Just as he rolled up his shirt sleeves to tuck into his meal, one of the men jumped through a narrow counter window and grabbed the restaurant's cash box.

Fernando didn't hesitate when the man jumped back out the window and over the counter.

"It's my nature, I always do that," he said. "My father was a police officer, so I've got a good background."

Fernando grabbed the man by his hooded sweatshirt. Two employees also stepped in, but one of the robbers punched Fernando in the stomach and face, knocking him to the floor.

It wasn't until later that Fernando learned at least one of the men had a gun. An employee chased the robbers outside the store, but soon returned after realizing they were armed.

"He came back and said, 'They got a gun, they got a gun,'" Fernando said.

The robbers escaped with the cash box.

"We're thankful for having customers like that who are willing to fight for us," an employee told NBCLA.

Fernando suffered an elbow injury and swollen lip.

Lucy's has been open in the Mid-Wilshire area since 1969, 24 hours per day. Employees said this was the first robbery they can recall at the restaurant.

No arrests were reported early Wednesday.