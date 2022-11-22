Watch: Large Fire Burns at Huntington Park Home Goods Warehouse

Firefighters are battling a large fire burning at a home goods warehouse in Huntington Park.

The fire was reported at Slauson Avenue and Soto Street in the community south of downtown Los Angeles.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Details about a cause were not immediately available. Firefighters were in defensive mode, meaning conditions inside the building were too dangerous for firefighters to enter the structure.

The home good warehouse contained combustible items that fueled the fire. Several other businesses are located inside the building.