Watch: Fourth of July Fireworks Light Up Los Angeles

The view from high above LA on the Fourth of July shows bursts of fireworks during a night of celebrations that left the region with poor air quality.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Southern Californians woke up to hazy skies following a night of Fourth of July fireworks celebrations that went on well into the night.

Video from NewsChopper4 shows a barrage of pops and flashes throughout Los Angeles. The fireworks displays -- both legal and illegal -- went on for hours Monday night leaving the region blanketed in a smoky haze.

Los Angeles residents wake up to the aftermath of a night of fireworks. Belen De Leon has a look at air quality for Tuesday July 5, 2022.

"There's just all these particulates from these fireworks that are suspended in the air," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. "What happens in the overnight hours is that all that smoke usually just settles."

Unhealthy and very unhealthy air quality conditions were reported early Tuesday in the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys, and the Inland Empire.

Smoke will linger through most of the day.

A night of celebrations turned deadly in Montebello, where an explosion of illegal fireworks killed a man. The explosion occurred in the yard of a home.

In Azusa, a man was hospitalized with injuries suffered while lighting fireworks. The man suffered cuts to his face and arms.

