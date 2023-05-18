How to Watch Friday's SpaceX Rocket Launch From the California Coast

A SpaceX rocket might be visible as it soars over the Southern California coast Friday morning following a launch after sunrise.

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch at 6:19 a.m. California time Friday from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara. It will carry several Iridium and OneWeb communications satellites into orbit.

Click here to watch the launch or use the embedded player below.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A backup launch window is available Saturday morning.

Depending on cloud conditions, the rocket might be visible for miles around Southern California. Sunrise is at 5:49 a.m. Friday in Los Angeles.

After separation, the first-stage booster will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Another SpaceX rocket carrying Starlink internet satellites is scheduled to launch late Friday California time from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.