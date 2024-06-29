Watch: Hit-and-run driver plows truck through Los Feliz cafe

A pickup truck barrelled through the outdoor seating area of a Los Feliz cafe, dashcam video footage showed Friday.

The driver of the car, along with a passenger inside, did not stop to check the damage at Mustard Seed Cafe on Hillhurst Avenue near Franklin Avenue, according to a witness.

“The car accelerated into the cafe, drove through about six tables that were empty at the time,” said Brad Vassar, who was sitting a couple of feet away from the crash site. “[The truck] went around parked cars, drove back in to the street, then drove off down the street without stopping to see if anybody had been hurt.”

Luckily, no one was hurt, but workers at Mustard Seed Cafe were seen making repairs all day.

But another shocking encounter other than the hit-and-run for Vassar was that police took about an hour to respond to the cafe and declined to file a police report.

“They didn't seem interested in pursuing the truck,” Vassar recalled, explaining officers said they wouldn't file a police report because it was only property damage. “It was pretty shocking that they didn't want to try to find this guy and see if he was going to hit somebody else or find out what's going on.”

The dashcam footage does not appear to show the license plate of the older model truck.

The witness said that the driver appeared to be a man, and he had a passenger sitting next to him.