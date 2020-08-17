WATCH: Key Moments From DNC Night 1

Night one of the mostly virtual Democratic National Convention was full of addresses from some of the nation's most prominent politicians and leaders.

Here are some of the top speeches from Monday night:

South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., who helped Biden come back from a lackluster start in the primaries with a key endorsement, spoke about the Black community and how they need a national leader who can unify all people.

Watch Rep. James Clyborn, D-S.C., deliver his full address during the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Former 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar called out President Donald Trump's attempts to scale back the United States Postal Service ahead of an election that will depend on mail-in voting as the coronavirus pandemic keeps voters from polling locations.

She also condemned Trump's divisiveness in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Now more than ever we need a president who will unite this country," she added.

Watch Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., deliver her full address during the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

A key figure in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo opened with, "Hello, today's Monday. Day 170," referring to the number of days since the outbreak began. He said the pandemic is a metaphor for Trump's presidency, exclaiming that our executive branch is sick and failing to do its job.

Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., deliver his full address during the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders

Once Biden's political opponent in the 2020 race, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke Monday night about his differences and commonalities with Biden, calling on his backers, as well as those who supported other 2020 Democratic primary contenders or Trump four years ago, to unite behind Biden.

Watch Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., deliver his full address during the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Closing out the first night of the convention, former first lady Michelle Obama asked everyone to vote, and to vote for the former vice president. She slammed Trump's style of leadership, saying that he's "in over his head."

"If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can," she warned.

Watch former first lady Michelle Obama deliver her full address during the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.