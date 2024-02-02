‘All hands on deck.' LA Mayor Bass mobilizes resources ahead of ‘major storm'

As a major storm is set to arrive in Southern California over the weekend with a significant amount of rainfall, the City of LA is mobilizing resources for any emergencies, according to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

"This is an all-hands-on-deck effort," Bass said. "The Department of Water and Power is standing by for any outages or electrical emergencies. Street Service has emergency trucks on standby to keep the streets clear and safe."

The City's homeless department officials are also doing outreach work to the unhoused, especially near LA River and area that are at risk for high floods.

"The city and the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority have increased shelter and housing voucher availability to accommodate an influx of people coming in from the storm," Bass said.

The LA mayor also said there would be more shelters opening by 5 p.m. Saturday.