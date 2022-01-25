LAPD

Watch: LAPD Sergeant Saves a Choking Toddler at Echo Park Intersection

Parents of a toddler flagged down a Los Angeles police sergeant after their daughter began choking in their car at an Echo Park intersection.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Los Angeles police sergeant saved a choking toddler in tense moments caught on camera at an Echo Park intersection. 

Video from the sergeant’s camera shows a man with an unresponsive toddler in his arms rushing toward the patrol SUV near Bellevue and Echo Park avenues. The girl’s parents flagged down the sergeant near the intersection.

The father can be heard pleading for help as he handed the girl to the officer. 

“Please, please, I don’t know what’s wrong officer,” the man said as he explained that the girl was in a car with him when she appeared to start choking.

After a few thrusts to the child’s back, the sergeant cleared the girl’s airway

“There, something came out,” the officer said. 

The reassuring sounds of the child’s cries can be heard on the video. 

The girl was checked out and later released from a hospital. 

This article tagged under:

LAPDEcho Park
