Watch: LeBron James returns to court eight weeks after suffering MCL injury

Eight weeks ago, LeBron James lay flat on the hardwood, clutching his left knee. A collision with Donte DiVincenzo in the final moments of Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves left not just LeBron limping—but the Lakers’ season in ruins.

Another early playoff exit. Another brutal ending. And, perhaps, the final chapter in one of the most legendary careers the NBA has ever seen.

Or maybe… not just yet.

On Monday, James posted a short video to Instagram—drenched in sweat, legs driving through drills, a basketball glued to his palm like it’s 2007 again. The caption: “Obviously not where I wanna be ultimately but off to a good start. Damn what a GREAT FEELING!!”

And just like that, the basketball world exhaled.

Because even though the post didn’t come with any official decision, any press conference, or any hint of a timetable, it spoke volumes. The King is moving again. The knee that betrayed him two months ago—an MCL injury that nearly silenced him mid-battle—is bending, cutting, lifting. And most importantly, hoping.

LeBron isn’t just working out—he’s doing it in New York City, the basketball mecca. The place where legends don’t fade—they immortalize themselves. For a man entering what could be his 23rd NBA season, the symbolism writes itself. The number he made iconic. The year that could cement his legacy further—or close the book forever.

LeBron James has yet to make a public decision on whether he’ll return to the Los Angeles Lakers this fall or finally walk away from the game he’s defined for over two decades. The $52.2 million player option looms, with a June 29 deadline. If he opts in, he’s back in purple and gold. If not, the speculation will boil into a frenzy.

For now, we’re left with glimpses. A few seconds of footage. A caption laced with emotion. But it’s enough to feel the winds shifting.