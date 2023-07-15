CORONA

Watch Live: Brush fire threatens homes, prompts evacuations near Corona

By Rudy Chinchilla

A brush fire was spreading near Corona Saturday afternoon, threatening homes as firefighters looked to halt the progress of the flames.

The blaze, dubbed the Gavilan Fire, was reported around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Gavilan and Idaleona roads in the Gavilan Hills community. It had scorched some 30 acres about an hour later.

An evacuation order was issued for the area east of Norbert Street, north of El Nido Road, west of Lee Road/San Jacinto and south of Gustin Road.

The area contains both homes and ranches, threatening both people and livestock.

Evacuees were directed to Martin Luther King High School at 9301 Wood Road in Riverside. People were also being allowed to take small and large animals to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services shelter at 6851 Van Buren Blvd. in Jurupa Valley.

Firefighters were dropping fire retardant from airplanes and helicopters, trying to stop the thick brush from continuing to burn.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

