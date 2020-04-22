Watch Live: Pursuit Driver in Standoff, Bringing Traffic to Standstill on Freeway

The driver of a blue Chrysler was leading a pursuit in the downtown LA area Wednesday afternoon before crashing into two vehicles and engaging in a standoff with police, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the driver was wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon when they chase began.

The Chrysler driver blew through a red light and crashed into a driver on Central after exiting the 91 Freeway.

The driver then got back on and continued on the eastbound 91 Freeway. The driver struck a truck, spinning the truck around.

With the damage done to the Chrysler, the driver pulled over on the freeway, bringing traffic to a standstill at 3:14 p.m.

The standoff continued, forcing authorities to close traffic on both sides of the 91 Freeway near the Cherry exit.

Traffic had backed up for well over a mile, all the way to the 710 Freeway.

