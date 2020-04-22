Watch Live: Pursuit Driver in Standoff, Bringing Traffic to Standstill on Freeway

The driver of a blue Chrysler was leading a pursuit in the downtown LA area Wednesday afternoon before crashing into two vehicles and engaging in a standoff with police, authorities said.
The Los Angeles Police Department said the driver was wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon when they chase began.
The Chrysler driver blew through a red light and crashed into a driver on Central after exiting the 91 Freeway.
Local
Local news from across Southern California
The driver then got back on and continued on the eastbound 91 Freeway. The driver struck a truck, spinning the truck around.
With the damage done to the Chrysler, the driver pulled over on the freeway, bringing traffic to a standstill at 3:14 p.m.
The standoff continued, forcing authorities to close traffic on both sides of the 91 Freeway near the Cherry exit.
Traffic had backed up for well over a mile, all the way to the 710 Freeway.
Refresh for updates.