chase

Watch Live: Driver Leading Chase Gets Stuck on Side of Sloped Road

A driver leading a chase in the Valley initially in a wash, then on freeways, got stuck on the side of a sloped road Thursday evening.

After initially being spotted in a wash chased by four police units with lights flashing, the driver exited and got on the 101 Freeway in the Woodland Hills area.

The driver exited southbound lanes at Glade and Clarendon.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Sofia Vergara 6 mins ago

Judge Rules in Sofia Vergara's Favor in Frozen PreEmbryo Lawsuit

NFL 41 mins ago

Latino Community Rallies to Get Trailblazing Raider Coach Tom Flores Into Hall of Fame

The driver then got stuck on the side of Ventura Boulevard near a vacant parking lot of a bowling alley.

Officers were in a standoff with the driver around 5:30 p.m. with both sides of the boulevard blocked.

The driver was said to be wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

chasePursuitvalley
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us