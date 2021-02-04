Watch Live: Driver Leading Chase Gets Stuck on Side of Sloped Road

A driver leading a chase in the Valley initially in a wash, then on freeways, got stuck on the side of a sloped road Thursday evening.

After initially being spotted in a wash chased by four police units with lights flashing, the driver exited and got on the 101 Freeway in the Woodland Hills area.

The driver exited southbound lanes at Glade and Clarendon.

The driver then got stuck on the side of Ventura Boulevard near a vacant parking lot of a bowling alley.

Officers were in a standoff with the driver around 5:30 p.m. with both sides of the boulevard blocked.

The driver was said to be wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

Refresh for updates.