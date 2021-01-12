chase

Suspected Stolen Truck Flips Multiple Times, Ejects Passenger During Pursuit

By Heather Navarro

The passenger in a suspected stolen truck was violently thrown from the vehicle after deputies performed a PIT maneuver, forcing it to flip some seven times in the Lake Mathews area Tuesday.

The pursuit was first reported out of the Riverside County area, and traveled on several freeways, including the 60, 5, 71, and 91. The driver then exited in the Corona area.

The pursuit ultimately ended in a violent wreck at Cajalco and Harley John roads in the area of Lake Mathews.

Paramedics were called for the men after they were handcuffed on the ground.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Lancaster 2 hours ago

Family Cannot Seek Punitive Damages in 10-Year-Old Anthony Avalos' Torture Death

Los Angeles 6 hours ago

LA Council President to Introduce Motion for Expanded Renters Relief

One of the men was able to walk away from the wreck, but later collapsed. Their conditions weren't immediately available.

Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

chaseInland EmpirePursuit
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us