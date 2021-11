A second-alarm fire was burning in an Extra Storage Space building in Bellflower, fire officials said Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reportedly burning through the roof of a 4,000 square foot building around 3 p.m.

The building was located at 17701 Ibbetson Ave., according to county fire officials.

It was listed as a storage facility.

The cause of the blaze wasn't immediately known.

