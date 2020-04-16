coronavirus

Watch Live: Mayor Garcetti Joined by Actor Sean Penn for Daily Briefing

By Heather Navarro

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was set to provide his daily update on the state of coronavirus in the city along with actor Sean Penn, founder of Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) on Thursday. 

Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas and Dr. Cynthia Davis of Charles Drew University were also set to join them in the 5:15 p.m. news conference.

Sean Penn's disaster relief organization CORE has already been working with the city to get free drive-thru testing sites up and running. CORE helped rebuild Haiti after the 2010 earthquake.

Need to find a testing site? Here's a map.

Refresh for updates.

