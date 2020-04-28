Watch Live: Mayor Expands Coronavirus Testing to Construction Workers Without Symptoms

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday that construction workers, even those without symptoms, will be eligible for free COVID-19 tests at any of the 34 testing sites in LA County.

A day earlier, the mayor had announced that transportation workers, including rideshare drivers, taxi drivers and delivery drivers without symptoms, were eligible for free COVID-19 tests, calling them "frontline" workers.

Coronavirus testing had already been expanded to critical workers, including first responders, without symptoms and to anyone with symptoms within the county.

The mayor said the testing procedure is a mouth swab, which requires a person to cough and then swab the inside of the mouth, not the long swab up the nose.

"I hope that in the coming weeks we can open up asymptomatic testing to all Angelenos," Garcetti said.

The mayor added, "Every day we are adding more and more people who are asymptomatic."

In addition, the may said 65,000 non-medical-grade masks have been

distributed to outreach workers and homeless people on Skid Row to help

prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, the LA County Department of Public Health announced that the county had confirmed 1,000 deaths related to the virus, with confirmed COVID-19 cases approaching 21,000.

