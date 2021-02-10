chase

Solo Motorcycle Rider Leading Chase Surrenders After Other Dirt Bike Rider Gives Up

By Heather Navarro

A motorcycle rider was leading a chase in the Inland Empire Wednesday.

The odd chase in the Inland Empire began as a call of three dirt bike riders leading a pursuit in a wash.

The chase began at 37th and Little Mountain. The pursuit continued a wash at Malory and Duff streets.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

COVID-19 40 mins ago

LA County Prepares To Expand Vaccines To Teachers, Essential Workers

Los Angeles 43 mins ago

Netflix Docuseries Explores the Dark History of LA's Cecil Hotel and the Mysterious Case of Elisa Lam

The CHP was chasing the riders for not wearing helmets, the agency said.

The solo rider who continued on after at least one of the trio got stuck in a wash eventually surrendered at N. Sycamore Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in Rialto.

One of the riders allegedly kicked a CHP officer's motorcycle mid-pursuit, the agency said. That rider was also taken into custody.

Authorities said one of the riders got away.

This article tagged under:

chasePursuitvalley
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us