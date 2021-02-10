Solo Motorcycle Rider Leading Chase Surrenders After Other Dirt Bike Rider Gives Up

A motorcycle rider was leading a chase in the Inland Empire Wednesday.

The odd chase in the Inland Empire began as a call of three dirt bike riders leading a pursuit in a wash.

The chase began at 37th and Little Mountain. The pursuit continued a wash at Malory and Duff streets.

The CHP was chasing the riders for not wearing helmets, the agency said.

The solo rider who continued on after at least one of the trio got stuck in a wash eventually surrendered at N. Sycamore Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in Rialto.

One of the riders allegedly kicked a CHP officer's motorcycle mid-pursuit, the agency said. That rider was also taken into custody.

Authorities said one of the riders got away.