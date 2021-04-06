Watch Live: Pursuit Driver Travels From San Diego to Riverside County

A driver was leading a chase from San Diego to Riverside County Tuesday afternoon.

The chase began around 5:30 p.m. in the San Diego area, heading north on the 215 Freeway toward Riverside County.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

It wasn't immediately clear why the driver was being chased, but sources said the driver may be armed.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department was attempting to determine what caused the driver to flee.

The driver was traveling on the westbound 60 in the Chino area before exiting the freeway.

The driver was traveling on streets in Pomona area.

Authorities also reported a few people being dropped off at some point during the chase before the driver continued on.

The driver also appeared to toss objects or papers from the window at one point.

Refresh for updates.