A fire burning in Wilmington near shipping containers sent thick black smoke into the air as several reports of loud popping sounds came in Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was reported at 1420 N Alameda St. around 3 p.m., LAFD officials said. It appeared that tires and other materials were on fire under a metal covering.
The railway was closed through the Alameda Corridor, officials said.
The LAPD was also on scene in addition to the LAFD hazardous materials team.
LAFD's quick action extinguished the flames by 3:40 p.m.