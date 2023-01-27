How to Watch the 124th Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade

A long-running tradition continues Saturday with the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles' 124th Annual Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade.

The parade, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. in Chinatown.

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 are proud supporters of the parade. Telemundo 52 Evening News Anchor, Enrique Chiabra and Telemundo 52 Meteorologist Michelle Trujillo will participate in the parade.

The parade route tarts at Hill and Ord streets and continues down Hill Street at Temple Street toward Bernard Street, then on to Broadway before ending at Broadway and Temple Street.

Here's how to watch live coverage, starting at 1:30 p.m.

Connected TV

Stream it live on your big screen on the NBC Los Angeles News channel for free.

Peacock — If you don't have an account just yet, you can tune in with a free subscription. Find the channels section in the navigation, then scroll down until you find our channel.

— If you don't have an account just yet, you can tune in with a free subscription. Find the channels section in the navigation, then scroll down until you find our channel. Roku — Head over to the Live TV section and click your way to channel 126.

— Head over to the Live TV section and click your way to channel 126. Samsung TV Plus — Find us on channel 1035.

— Find us on channel 1035. Xumo — Open the Xumo Play app and scroll down to the NBC Los Angeles News channel.

You can also stream it on the NBCLA or Telemundo 52 apps on your Roku and Fire TV devices. You'll find the show in the local section while it’s happening live.

Mobile App and Website

If you’re on the go and want to watch live on your smartphone or tablet, download the NBCLA app for iOS and Android or the Telemundo 52 app for iOS and Android. The option to watch will be on the home page.

You can also watch at telemundo52.com or nbcla.com on your mobile or computer browser — right here on this page, so don't forget to bookmark it!