LAPD Chief Michel Moore to retire at end of February

LAPD Chief Michel Moore will be retiring from his position at the end of February, the 40-year department veteran announced Friday at Los Angeles City Hall.

Moore announced his decision, earlier confirmed with law enforcement sources by the NBC4 I-Team, Friday afternoon at a City Hall news conference.

A national search for a replacement will be immediately.

Bass said Moore agreed to stay on in a consulting role for the interim chief, who will be appointed when he steps down at the end of February.

The chief, at times choking up during the news conference, said he decided to retire to spend more time with family and loved ones.

"This is a profession I love, and it's a work I do with a passion," Moore said. "As the work accumulated… I began to realize there's more sand at the bottom of my hourglass than there is above."

Moore joined the LAPD as an officer in 1981, becoming detective, sergeant, and lieutenant before he was promoted to captain in 1998. He was promoted to assistant chief in 2010 and was sworn in as chief by Mayor Eric Garcetti in June 2018.

"The future of this city is bright, and I'll miss sharing it with you," Moore said. "But I also know in my heart, now is the right time."

The chief of police in the nation's largest department is appointed by the mayor for a maximum of two five-year terms. Moore was appointed to second term after a unanimous recommendation by the Los Angeles Police Commission last year.

