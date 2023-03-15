Watch: Rescuers Hoist Man From Rushing Waters of LA River

Rescuers Wednesday used a helicopter to hoist a man clinging for his life amid the rushing waters of the swollen Los Angeles River.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded around 5:30 p.m. to a stretch of the river in Boyle Heights near Washington Boulevard. NBC4’s NewsChopper4 helicopter showed a man clinging to a corrugated concrete wall as the water rushed past and threatened to sweep him away.

A rescuer hanging from a fire department helicopter dropped down and strapped the man onto himself before the chopper pulled them both up.

The fire department said the man suffered the effects of hypothermia and was taken to USC Medical Center for treatment.

It was unclear how the man got into the river, but the fire department said crews surveyed the area and found no other victims.