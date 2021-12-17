A rock-throwing burglar smashed the window of a Van Nuys business Friday morning and squeezed through a security gate to steal a cash register.

The man can be seen in security camera video smashing the glass door at 3D Products detailing and turning sideways to work his way through the gate. Once inside, he yanked the cash register from a counter.

“We work so hard. We put so many hours into this business,” said owner Eduardo Bernal. “For somebody to come in and just take our stuff like that is just frustrating. I’m mad.”

Officers were sent to the 15200 block of Saticoy Street in Van Nuys about 3:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The burglar left with about $120. No employees were in the business at the time.

No arrests were reported.

Investigators are attempting to determine whether the man is the same person known as the Two O’Clock Rock burglar, linked to about 60 burglaries in the San Fernando Valley this year.