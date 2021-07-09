Watch: Small Bear Seen Wandering Streets of Thousand Oaks

A small bear was caught on camera wandering the streets of Thousand Oaks just after midnight.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies on patrol spotted the bear in the area of Teardrop Court and escorted it back into open space for close to an hour without incident.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Bears have been spotted more and more in residential neighborhoods, especially in recent weeks presumably to find food and water as California's drought persists.

In late April, a bear wandered into a house in Duarte forcing the family to hide out. The bear ransacked the kitchen, and made itself at home. It went through every room in the house before jumping a tree and disappearing into the night.

In June, a Bay Area neighborhood filled with marine life and boats was left stunned after a large bear wandered its streets in a rare sighting.

That same month, a mama bear and her cubs made their way into a private property in the San Gabriel Valley. Fearing for her dogs’ safety, a teen girl ran toward the bear as it sat on top of a ledge preoccupied with the dogs and shoved the bear. The bear fell backward off the wall, poking its head back over for one last look before running off.

In July, a backyard pool in Glendale provided a much-needed break from the Southern California heat for a playful bear cub and its mom. The cub dog-paddled around in the pool while mom seemed content to relax in the cool water. The bears stayed for about 10 minutes before wandering off.

Although California's bear population has increased in recent years and Black bears are being observed in areas where they were not seen 50 years ago, Bear-human interactions remain rare, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. But just in case, the department has a list of tips and general guidelines to follow.