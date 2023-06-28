Watch: Sparks fly as Porsche driver slams into cars in downtown LA

Police are looking for the driver of a Porsche who was shown on video slamming into two parked cars in downtown Los Angeles before fleeing.

The crash happened June 17 at 3:37 a.m. as the driver of the electric Porsche Taycan was approaching 4th Street going eastbound from Main Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Video showed the car veering off to the left and hitting two other parked cars.

The Porsche had significant damage but managed to drive off with sparks flying from one of the wheels. The vehicle is gray, with damage to the front bumper and driver’s side wheel.

The driver was described as a man and was last seen fleeing the crash heading southbound on Wall Street.

Detectives asked anyone with information regarding the vehicle or driver to contact detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or 31480@LAPD.Online. The LAPD has offered a reward of $1,000 for anyone who provides information leading to the identification of the suspect.