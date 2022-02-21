Watch: Street Takeover Drivers Circle Crowd in Middle of University Park Intersection

Spectators blocked two South Los Angeles intersections Sunday night as drivers performed burnouts and stunts in two wild street takeovers.

Video from the scene at West Jefferson Boulevard and South Figueroa Street in University Park showed drivers circling the crowd in the middle of the intersection.

The location is near the Felix Chevrolet dealership. Its neon sign was shrouded in smoke rising from squealing tires.

The crowd then took over an intersection at Imperial Highway and Western Avenue.

Looping tire marks were left behind at both intersections.

No arrests were reported Monday. The crowds dispersed after deputies arrived.

On Friday, several people were arrested in connection with a street takeover in Beverly Hills. Police responded around 11:30 p.m. to report of a large takeover at Cannon Drive and Lomitas Avenue. At least 100 vehicles were blocking the six-point intersection, and about 150 spectators were in attendance.