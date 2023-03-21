Watch: Surveillance Video Captures Gunpoint Robbery in Koreatown

The LAPD is asking for the public's help in tracking down a dangerous criminal who robbed at least three people at gunpoint last Wednesday night in Koreatown.

Surveillance footage from Jaragua restaurant on Beverly Boulevard shows the moment when two people were robbed at gunpoint after they were walking to their vehicle.

"It's a couple that came and had dinner right before we closed, they were leaving," said the restaurant owner, who did not want to be identified. "They were happy and they were surprised by somebody we don't know, maybe he was hiding and he pulled his gun out."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The man and woman immediately get down on the ground while the robber physically searches both the victims and steals their belongings including according to the LAPD their cellphones and debit cards.

"It's really frustrating for us because we have been here for more than 30 years and we've been known for being a family restaurant," he said. "We pride ourselves in knowing that customers can enjoy themselves and have a great meal and be safe. My employees are scared to out out at night, and that's why I'm here making sure everyone gets in their car safely."

Police say after robbing the two people in the parking lot just before 10 p.m. the individual went about a mile and a half away on 3rd Avenue and 8th Street and robbed a man sitting on his patio just before 11 p.m.

"That's terrifying to hear, things do go on here. I'm walking by myself to prove how safe I feel, now I'm a little hesitant," said Kim Jung, a neighbor.

LAPD released the images of the individual. At the time of the robberies, he was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black high-tops or tactical boots and grey or blue gloves. He was also seen carrying a black semi-automatic pistol.