The State of Black LA is a series of panel discussions spotlighting the disparities that exist in LA's Black communities.

The focus will be on economic empowerment, health access and equity, housing and homelessness.

Join us at 9 a.m. Thursday for streaming coverage.

The second annual State of Black LA will take place Thursday at USC as participants will discuss housing, homelessness, health access and the economy. Lynette Romero reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2024