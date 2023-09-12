Commercial building fire sends cloud of smoke over downtown LA

Heavy smoke billowed from a three-story commercial building Tuesday during a fire in downtown Los Angeles.

The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. in the third floor of the building in the 300 block of East Fourth Street, between San Pedro and Wall streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews were forced to fight flames from outside the building. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was inside the structure.

Firefighters reported dense storage inside the building, helping to fuel the flames.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Details about a cause were not immediately available.