Watch: Thief Jacks Up Car and Saws Off Catalytic Converter in Driveway of SoCal Home

A newly installed security camera captured the swift theft of a catalytic converter from a car in the driveway of a San Jacinto home.

The video showed a man use a jack to raise a Honda Accord owned by a Riverside County woman who said the car has been targeted three times by catalytic converter thieves since September. The thieves were unable to steal the exhaust emission control device in previous attempts, but left her with costly repairs.

Ashley, who asked that her last name not be used, said the blue 2004 Accord has a special place in her heart.

"We have other vehicles but it's my baby," she said. "My first brand new vehicle and my kids all learned to how to drive on it."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The series of theft attempts convinced Ashley and her husband to install a security camera pointed toward the Accord in the driveway. Around 9 a.m. Monday, the couple was out of town when they saw a man jacking up the Accord and crawling underneath with a mechanical saw.

In about one minute, the thief removed the catalytic converter and left in a getaway car.

"It makes you feel angry," Ashley said. "It makes you want to take Justice into your own hands."

Simi Valley Police Department Commander Riche Lew says catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. However, there are steps you can take to help prevent becoming a victim of this crime, like purchasing anti-theft devices for the converter. Kim Baldonado reports March 18, 2022.

Ashley said she was told there is a six- to nine-month back order for a replacement part that will cost about $3,000.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, catalytic converter thefts jumped 1215% between 2019 and 2021. State Farm, the state’s largest auto insurer, says in 2021 it paid out $62 million in claims for converter thefts. And the company says this year is looking worse.

Late last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation that increases penalties for catalytic converter thefts and make it more difficult to buy the part from anyone other than the vehicle owner or a licensed dealer.