Watch: UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis Scores Another Viral Hit With Floor Routine

Nia Dennis’ floor routine has once again vaulted the UCLA gymnast to viral fame.

Video tweeted Sunday of Dennis’ thrilling hip-hop routine has more than 7 million views as of early Monday afternoon. It had more than 2 million views in less than 24 hours.

The video shows Dennis’ routine Saturday in the Bruins’ season-opener against Arizona. Dennis scored a 9.5 in the meet's final routine to help the Bruins clinch the victory. Teammates Margzetta Frazier and Chae Campbell scored back-to-back 9.9s on the floor.

Dennis told the LA Times that she wanted her routine to feel like a dance party. Teammates and coaches joined in as Dennis performed to Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion and Tupac’s “California Love."

It even caught the attention of the United States' most decorated gymnast.

okay @DennisNia do the damn thing girl 🔥 this was so fun to watch! keep killing it! https://t.co/eDntwMpC4R — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 24, 2021

“This routine definitely reflects everything I am today as a woman,” Dennis told reporters. “Of course I had to incorporate a lot of parts of my culture.”

Asked whether she has favorite part, Dennis replied, “I like the whole routine.”

Last year, the senior from Columbus delivered another viral hit with her floor exercise set to Beyoncé hits.