U.S. Open

How to watch the US Open in Los Angeles and NBC LA's ‘US Open: The Final Round' on Sunday

NBC Los Angeles will have live coverage from the Los Angeles Country Club following the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday, June 18.

By NBC Los Angeles Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 123rd U.S. Open began at the Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday, the first time the city has hosted the golf championship since 1948. 

The tournament continues through Sunday, featuring some of golf’s biggest names. 

Coverage of the 2023 U.S. Open will be on NBC, USA Network and Peacock

Immediately following Round 4 on Sunday, NBC Los Angeles will air "U.S Open: The Final Round."

Sports anchor Mario Solis will be joined by co-host Manolo, a golf instructor and social media personality

You can watch "U.S. Open: The Final Round" at 7 p.m. (or following the final golf round) on NBCLA's streaming platforms.

Click here to stream NBC Los Angeles News' 'U.S Open: The Final Round' on Sunday

This includes: 

Below is the U.S. Open schedule, which will air on NBC, USA Network and Peacock.

Round 1 (Thursday, June 15)

6:40 a.m. to 10 a.m., Peacock

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., USA

5 p.m. to 8 p.m., NBC and Peacock

Round 2 (Friday, June 16)

6:40 a.m. to 10 a.m., Peacock

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., USA

5 p.m. to 8 p.m., NBC and Peacock

Round 3 (Saturday, June 17)

10 a.m. to 8 p.m., NBC and Peacock

Round 4 (Sunday, June 18)

9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Peacock

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. NBC and Peacock

