Watch: Dog Mom Pushes Mama Bear With Two Cubs Off Backyard Wall

A security camera captured a devoted dog mom’s wild standoff with a protective mama bear in the back yard of a San Gabriel Valley home.

The video shows a bear and two cubs walking on top of a block wall behind the house in Bradbury. The family’s four barking dogs soon charge the bears and chaos ensues.

The two cubs scampered back behind a tree, but the mama bear appeared to take a swipe at one of the smaller dogs.

Fearing for her dogs’ safety, a teen girl joined the fray after hearing the frantic barks. Hailey Morinico can be seen running toward the bear and shoving in a split-second decision.

The bear fell backward off the wall, poking its head back over for one last look before running off.

Hailey can be seen running the opposite direction and carrying one dog under her arm like a football.

No serious injuries were reported.

Human encounters with bears are rare in California, but bears often visit foothill communities and other areas that abut wilderness in search of food. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has a list of tips to follow regarding bear encounter.s