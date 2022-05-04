Watch: Video Shows Dave Chappelle Attacker Tackling Him on Hollywood Bowl Stage

A man rushed the Hollywood Bowl stage to tackle Dave Chappelle during his performance Tuesday night at the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival, and multiple audience members caught it on camera.

The stunning series of events ended with an arrest and a joke from comedian Chris Rock on the stage of the picturesque entertainment venue nestled in the Cahuenga Pass between the San Fernando Valley and Hollywood.

Below, a look at what we know.

What Happened During Dave Chappelle's Performance?

The man -- also a member of the audience at the show, according to the Los Angeles Police Department -- can be seen in the videos climbing onto the front of the Hollywood Bowl stage and rushing toward Chappelle.

The comedian then falls to the ground, tackled by the man, and several other people rush to stop the attacker.

Comedian Chris Rock, who also recently made headlines for an altercation that took place on-stage, cracked a joke about the infamous Oscars slap, saying, "Was that Will Smith?"

Was Anyone Injured?

Security at the Hollywood Bowl stopped the man and detained him. He was taken to the hospital with "superficial injuries," according to the LAPD.

Jail records identified the attacker as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney to represent or speak for him.

According to police, the man was carrying a replica gun that can eject a knife blade "when you discharge it correctly." It is not clear whether he used the weapon in the attack.

Chappelle was not injured. The man who attacked him is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Audience members say there was a lot of confusion before realizing the attack wasn't part of the show. Comedian Chris Rock, also present, could be heard saying, "Was that Will Smith?" Lauren Coronado reports for Today in LA on May 4, 2022.

Why Did the Attack Happen?

The motive of the man who rushed the stage to tackle Chappelle is not yet clear.

Chappelle's routine at the Hollywood Bowl included jokes and comments about increased security around him in the wake of widespread backlash for jokes he has made about the transgender community, according to Buzzfeed reporter Brianna Sacks, who was in the audience when the attack occurred.

The comedy special "The Closer," where Chappelle made comments dismissing concerns about transphobia from other public figures and comparing being trans to blackface, caused some Netflix employees and their supporters to stage a walkout in October 2021 in protest.

Chappelle's jokes about increased security came before the man rushed the stage.

Representatives for Dave Chappelle and the Hollywood Bowl could not immediately be reached for comment.

Where Was Dave Chappelle Performing?

Dave Chappelle was one of a list of comedians performing at the Hollywood Bowl amphitheater as part of the Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, taking place from April 28 to May 8.

Other comedians scheduled to perform at the festival include Leslie Jones and Jon Stewart, in addition to Chris Rock.