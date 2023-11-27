Hacienda Heights

Water washes out part of road in Hacienda Heights neighborhood

By Staff Reports

A broken water main washed out part of a street and damaged houses Monday night in a Hacienda Heights neighborhood.

The washout was reported at around 8 p.m. near Turnbull Canyon and Edgeridge drives. Crews responded to shut down the water, but several homes and their driveways were already damaged. 

Residents of at least one home had to evacuate. 

“We had water leaks that started well over a week ago that were reported by several neighbors,” resident Maricruz Monreal said. “They said it was fine, that they’d deal with it, but we knew eventually it was all gonna wash down. It’s a disaster, their cars are blocked in with rocks.”

Bulldozers were used on scene to clear the road for more cars, as well as equipment to access the properties.

The Red Cross will also be offering help to anyone who is displaced.  

