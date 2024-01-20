Water main break causes landslide in Calabasas

A water main break created quite the mess in a Calabasas neighborhood, with the force of the water causing a landslide.

Water was sent gushing down a hillside, taking with it trees, sprinkler systems, debris and part of the hill.

That mud then covered the neighborhood off of Thousand Oaks Blvd. near Las Virgenes.

The water main break caused the mess just before 2 a.m., forcing the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District to turn off the water as they worked to solve the problem. But the rain coming in was creating some issues.

The landslide impacted at least 20 homes.

“The rain is not helping,” Mike McNutt of Las Virgenes Municipal Water District said. “It is on a hill but making sure the people are doing repairs are safe. They don’t slip or any other things, those are things we have to be aware of."

Mud gathered along the roadways, surrounding cars after it washed down the hillside. There were no damages reported to homes nearby.