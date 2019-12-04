Mission Hills Street Floods Overnight, But Don’t Blame It on the Rain

Residents in a Mission Hills neighborhood woke up to flooded streets, but an overnight rainstorm wasn't the main culprit.

A water main break left streets flooded near the intersection of Devonshire Street and Woodman Avenue. The 72-inch trunk line burst at 4 a.m.

The break left cars partially submerged in water along a stretch of Woodman Avenue.

Repair crews were on scene, but it was unclear how many customers were affected and how long it would be before service was restored, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said.