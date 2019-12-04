Mission Hills Street Floods Overnight, But Don’t Blame It on the Rain

A 72-inch pipe broke during an overnight rainstorm that drenched the region

By Jonathan Lloyd and Annette Arreola

Residents in a Mission Hills neighborhood woke up to flooded streets, but an overnight rainstorm wasn't the main culprit.

A water main break left streets flooded near the intersection of Devonshire Street and Woodman Avenue. The 72-inch trunk line burst at 4 a.m.

The break left cars partially submerged in water along a stretch of Woodman Avenue.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Pasadena 17 mins ago

Flurry of Rose Parade Preps Underway

LAX 5 hours ago

Man May Have Jumped to His Death inside LAX Terminal

Repair crews were on scene, but it was unclear how many customers were affected and how long it would be before service was restored, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said.

Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us